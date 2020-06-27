Cedartown, GA (30125)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Hazy. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Hazy. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.