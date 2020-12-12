Hardy Realty presents Christmas donations

On Thursday, Dec. 10, Hardy Realty presented the Polk County Sheriff’s Department toy drive, the Women’s Shelter and Victory Baptist Church food pantry with donations for Christmas. Hardy Realty gave the Polk County Sheriff Department’s toy drive $1,000, the Women’s Shelter $1,000, and the Victory Baptist Church food pantry $500.
