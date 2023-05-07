Harbor House staff

Harbor House is, as its name suggests, a safe place. In providing a venue for victimized children to tell their stories, it helps ensure fair settlements and clear consequences in legal proceedings in cases where kids’ welfare is on the line.

“The forensic interviews that we provide, which is our major service, are neutral interviews that allow a child who’s been the victim of physical abuse, sexual abuse or witnessed a violent crime to tell their story at the time of their disclosure, which is helpful because then a jury can see that child recounting their story,” Harbor House Executive Director R. Allen Babcock explained to the Rome News-Tribune recently.

