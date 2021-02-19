Harbin sponsoring virtual heart health event

Harbin Clinic is hosting a special virtual event this month to answer questions and get guidance in reference to good cardiovascular health.
Coffee with Cardiologists will take place Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 8 a.m. as a virtual Q&A with six Harbin Clinic cardiologists representing Rome, Cartersville, and Calhoun.
The event is being held in honor of February being American Heart Month.
During the event, cardiovascular experts will discuss prioritization of heart health as it relates to maintaining overall wellness, easy and effective lifestyle changes to optimize heart function, and how strong vascular health plays a significant role in the fight against COVID-19.
Epidemiologists and cardiologists realized early in the pandemic that those with cardiovascular disease are more than twice as likely to experience severe forms of COVID-19. While death rates from COVID-19 begin to decline in Northwest Georgia, cardiovascular disease remains a major predictor of hospitalizations and poorer outcomes.
Pre-existing heart conditions, such as damaged heart muscles or blocked arteries, weaken the body’s ability to fight off severe illnesses. A patient with a weakened heart is more likely to experience fever, low oxygen levels, unstable blood pressures, and blood clotting, which can complicate a COVID-19 diagnosis.
Those who register are encouraged to submit a question they would like the physicians to address. To learn more and register for the virtual event, visit events.harbinclinic.com.
Coffee with Cardiologists is hosted in partnership with the Cartersville-Bartow Chamber of Commerce, the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce, and the Rome-Floyd Chamber of Commerce.