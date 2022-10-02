Harbin Clinic continuing initiative to benefit Polk County Family Connection

Harbin Clinic is thrilled to continue a partnership with non-profit organizations throughout Northwest Georgia on the Get Pump’d for Kids initiative. Get Pump’d for Kids provides a fun, safe way to celebrate Halloween while raising money for children and families throughout Northwest Georgia.

“At Harbin Clinic, we focus on leading initiatives that encourage strong, healthy and happy communities,” said Sarah Tuck, senior director of marketing and communications for Harbin Clinic. “Get Pump’d for Kids lets us provide children and families with an exciting and creative way to celebrate Halloween while also giving back to those in need by raising money for local charitable organizations.”

