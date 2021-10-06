Cedartown, GA (30125)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.