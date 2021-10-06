Harbin Clinic, Georgia’s largest physician-owned multi-specialty medical clinic, is proud to partner with local organization Polk County Family Connection for the Get Pump’d for Kids Initiative.
Get Pump’d for Kids was created as a way to celebrate Halloween safely, raising money to support children throughout Northwest Georgia.
“A key part of Harbin Clinic’s mission is to work collaboratively in support of building healthier, happier communities,” said Sarah Tuck, senior director of marketing and communications for Harbin Clinic. "For the second year in a row, we look forward to continuing to bring a little joy and fun to children's lives while also raising money for worthy organizations like the Polk County Family Connection."
All funds raised will benefit children and families in Polk County. For 26 years through its concentrated efforts, the Polk Family Connection has served over 8,000 families and children with the purpose of reducing child abuse and neglect and providing them with needed services.
This family-friendly fundraiser encourages families to purchase a pumpkin-themed yard sign and Halloween treat for another friend or family member. Here’s how it works:
•Purchase a Pumpkin Pal yard sign.
•Place your Pumpkin Pal sign in a friend’s yard and leave a surprise treat at their door.
•For every Pumpkin Pal purchased, a special Halloween treat will be delivered to a child in need.
"The Polk Family Connection board, our cooperative and I are so thankful and grateful that Harbin Clinic has chosen to partner with us again on this incredible initiative," said Rhonda Heuer, executive director of Polk County Family Connection.
“In our community, we have more than 100 children in foster care, and we want to brighten their
Halloween in a safe and fun way. We enthusiastically invite our communities to partner with us in this meaningful initiative."
For more information about the Get Pump’d for Kids initiative or to purchase a Pumpkin Pal, please visit harbinclinic.com/getpumpedforkids.