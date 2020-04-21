Congratulations go out to a local couple celebrating a milestone year in their marriage this coming week. On Thursday, April 23, Mr. William “Ed” Burnley and Mrs. Peggy Mann Burnley will have been married for 65 years. The couple were wed in 1955, and have been longtime residents of the Antioch community. The Burnley’s are members of the High Shoals Baptist Church of Dallas.
Most Popular
Articles
- Confirmed: 12 patients, 4 employees positive at Calhoun Health Care Center; 1 death
- Thieves take more than $47,000 worth of puppies from store
- Two more charged in local sex sting
- Report: Man threatened to get his gun and "shoot everyone" at Walmart
- Elizabeth Crumbly: Rest in peace, friend
- National Weather Service: April 12 tornado began in Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., crossed state line into Tennessee
- Two more Floyd County residents die from complications resulting from COVID-19 infection
- Georgia to reopen some businesses as early as Friday
- Bartow to build another ramp on the Etowah River
- Cell phone violation leads to drug arrest