Congratulations go out to a local couple celebrating a milestone year in their marriage this coming week. On Thursday, April 23, Mr. William “Ed” Burnley and Mrs. Peggy Mann Burnley will have been married for 65 years. The couple were wed in 1955, and have been longtime residents of the Antioch community. The Burnley’s are members of the High Shoals Baptist Church of Dallas.

