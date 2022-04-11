Mosaic Place, an addiction recovery support center on 321 West Ave. in Cedartown, hosted a chili cook-off on April 2 as a day of fun for the community and its staff.
Everyone at the event seemed to be enjoying the chili almost as much as they enjoyed the connections they were making with others. In the end, there was only one winner, and that was Rachel Haddix, Polk County Jail Administrator and major with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
But everything is much deeper than it seems.
“Mosaic Place is being able to work at a place that I wish was still around when I was struggling with substance use disorder. I don’t know for certain that it would have changed the outcome or the course of what I was going through, but having that option to be in a community of people who are also seeking recovery is huge,” said program manager Lydia Goodson. “I’m a huge fan of Polk County and we do a lot of community involvement. This chili cook off was not for monetary gain and we did not ask for donations. This was just a way to enhance community involvement and bring awareness to recovery.”
Mosaic Place is under the Highland Rivers umbrella but is a peer-run program that is funded through the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities. Everyone there is in long-term recovery and that helps make connections closer.
Mosaic Place helps with employment services and job applications, offers a Narcotics Anonymous meeting, Crystal Meth Anonymous, and a Bible Study on Sundays. On April 30, they are beginning their parenting and recovery group.
Joshua Kelly, Outreach coordinator and art therapy volunteer for Mosaic Place, said teaching art at Mosaic Place is a bonding exercise. He was pleased with how the cook-off went.
“We had a good turnout, around 30 people or so. And we’ve had 10 entries. We do so much outreach within the community to show that we have a place here and to help guide our people through the days and nights ahead,” Kelly said.
“We intentionally treat the families here with utmost respect and that’s what this event is all about, to show that we are here for our community and connect with other people and let them know what we do here.”