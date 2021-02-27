Polk County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jonathan Blackmon announced Friday that Maj. Rachel Haddix had been promoted to jail administrator.
Haddix, who has served in various leadership positions both inside the Polk County Jail and with the sheriff’s office, becomes the first woman to serve as the jail’s chief administrator.
“Rachel is highly valued at our office and in our community. She has been a team player since day one and helps with everything our office does,” Blackmon said in a release. “We are excited to see her performance as jail administrator and honored to have her join myself and Sheriff Johnny Moats in our administrative team at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.”
Haddix takes the reins as a 12-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, having first started in the jail division and rising to the rank of sergeant in less than two years.
She has maintained many duties in different divisions, including jail, patrol, community relations and special operations. She most recently served as a supervisor over the agency’s special operations division.
In her time with the sheriff’s office, Haddix worked with the Polk County Board of Education to create the agency’s CHAMPS program — which stands for Choosing Healthy Activities and Methods Promoting Safety. Haddix is a CHAMPS instructor for the Georgia Sheriff’s Association and an instructor for CRASE, of Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events.
Haddix is also a coordinator for Polk County Safe Kids Coalition and has been instrumental in helping further develop it in providing free assistance to children in need. She is also a part of the sheriff’s office’s Toy Express program that helps Polk County families every Christmas.
Haddix als has served as a mentor for several students through Cedartown Middle School’s Take Back Polk mentorship program.
Since her time with PCSO, Haddix has obtained her senior deputy certification, supervision certification and recently finished her management training in December.
Haddix has a Bachelors of Science degree from Jacksonville State University where she majored in criminal justice and minored in law enforcement with a concentration in forensic science.
Haddix was named the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Employee of the Year in 2010 and Polk County Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in 2014.