Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on new home in Aragon

Simone Washington (second from right) is joined by her daughter, Makenzie, and son, David, for a photo while celebrating the groundbreaking for their future Habitat for Humanity home in Aragon on Sunday, May 21.
Jeff Brooks, Habitat for Humanity - Coosa Valley board president (from left), Simone Washington, Habitat mentor Lavelle Chubb, and Home Selection Committee Chair Scott Porterfield participate in the groundbreaking ceremony for Washington's future home in Aragon on Sunday, May 21.
Jeremy Stewart
Betsy Allgood, executive director of Habitat for Humanity - Coosa Valley, speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony for a new home to be built in Aragon on Sunday, May 21.
“I am very grateful that God has bestowed upon me people who are in the business of doing his work, because they could have selected anybody and they chose me and my family. And I'm just very grateful to be a part of what they are putting out in the community,” Washington said.
HFHCV celebrated the start of construction on the new home with a groundbreaking ceremony attended by board members and volunteers, as well as members of Washington’s family, her supporters and friends from the Polk County Superior Court Clerk’s Office where she works.
Betsy Allgood, executive director for HFHCV, said the build is an exciting one for the nonprofit as it will be its 60th home and second one in Polk County.
“This is not about charity, and giving things away. It is not about trying to live someone's life for them. It's about giving someone the opportunity to build not just a home, but a future of strength and stability,” Allgood said.
Through volunteer labor and monetary donations, Habitat builds simple, decent houses with the help of the partner families. The houses are sold to partner families at no profit and financed with affordable, no-interest loans.
Needs are based on substandard conditions, overcrowding and cost burden.
Washington lives with her two children, daughter Makenzie, 9, and son David, 13. She thanked those who attended the groundbreaking for their support of her and her family for something she has dreamed of her entire life.
“I'm witnessing what God has in store for me as a dream come true, and you all have played a very major role in this stage in my life and moving forward,” Washington said. “I am a living witness that you can have what your heart desires if you believe and keep the faith.”
Once selected, a homeowner must perform a minimum of 250 sweat equity hours by working on their house, other Habitat projects, as well as serve within the community. This labor reduces the cost of the house while increasing the pride of ownership and develops positive relationships.
Allgood said work will begin immediately on the ground preparation and foundation of the house. She said volunteers will then be needed to help build the house’s frame and walls, as well as provide support services for those working on the home, such as water and food.
“A lot is going to be happening in the next few weeks on this piece of ground,” Allgood said.
HFHCV serves Floyd, Polk and Chattooga counties. Those interested in volunteering on the build site should call 706-378-0030 or email habitat@habitatcoosavalley.org.