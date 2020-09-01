The high school football season in Georgia officially kicks off this week with teams across the state getting their first chance at lining up against some new faces on the other side of the field.
Part of this season will also be guidelines from each school and school system regarding spectators, with everything from ticket sales to stadium seating and activities being monitored and affected by the call to help curb the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Rockmart Yellow Jackets will be first up from Polk County this week as they travel to Barron Stadium in Rome for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday against the Rome High Wolves, and fans will want to familiarize themselves with the rules put in place by Rome City Schools concerning the contest.
A release from RCS noted that spectators will only be allowed to enter if they are wearing a face mask. The visitors’ ticket booth will be open on West Fifth Street on the side of the stadium closest to Floyd Medical Center.
Tickets are $8 and can be purchased on the GoFan website or at the visiting gate at Barron Stadium. Tickets are limited, and only cash will be accepted at the gate.
Visitors will be asked to use the center tunnel of the stands to take their seats and use the two walkways on either side of the home stands to visit the concessions stands or to use the restroom.
Concessions will be open during the game and RCS has installed decals indicating where visitors must stand while waiting in line. Only prepackaged snacks will be served on both the home and the visitors’ side of the stadium.
Hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the stadium and all restrooms will be sanitized at the middle of each quarter.
Every other row of the stands will be available for seating and seats that are not to be used will be marked with caution tape in order to encourage physical distancing.
The first game in Polk County this season will take place next Friday, Sept. 11, when Cedartown opens the season at Rockmart for the annual Battle of Polk County rivalry game.
Polk School District has issued system-wide guidelines for spectators that attend Cedartown or Rockmart High School football games this season, while each school has its own set of rules on capacity, ticket sales and concessions.
In place for both schools is a requirement that a person should not attend if they have a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 or shows signs of any symptoms according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
These include a fever or chills, coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and fatigue.
Also fans will be required to wear a face mask upon entering each stadium, and while in line for concessions and restroom facilities. Families are encouraged to sit together, and both home and visitor stands will be marked to encourage physical distancing.
Students in grades lower than sixth grade must be accompanied by an adult or older sibling, and young children will not be allowed to roam throughout the stadium on their own.
The district is also warning against people gathering in groups outside of the stands and spectators will not be allowed on the field at the end of a game.
Anyone choosing to stay at home can still hear Cedartown or Rockmart varsity football games on the radio.
Cedartown games are broadcast on WGAA-AM 1310 and 106.1 FM, while Rockmart games are on WZOT-AM 1220 and 101.9 FM. Games are also carried live online through each station's website.
Here is the specific ticket information for each school:
Cedartown Football
Cedartown High School is limiting each home football game to 1,600 tickets that will all be general admission, including any Bulldog Family and season ticket packs.
Parents of band, cheerleaders and football players can purchase up to four tickets per home game, which can be purchased the Monday of game week from 2-5 p.m. at the school's main entrance.
Cedartown High School students will be able to purchase tickets the Tuesday of game week during their lunch shift.
The public can purchase tickets beginning on Tuesday of game week at Livewire Surplus, Croker's Hardware, The Farmer's Store, and online through GoFan.
All individual tickets purchased the week of each game are $7 each.
If any tickets remain on Friday of game week they will be sold at the gate. Once 1,600 tickets are sold for each game there will be no more available to purchase.
Rockmart Football
Rockmart High School is limiting each home football game to 2,200 tickets that will all be general admission, including Jacket 100 memberships.
Parents of band, cheerleaders and football players can purchase up to four tickets per home game, which can be purchased the Monday of game week from 2-5 p.m. at the school's main entrance.
Rockmart High School students will be able to purchase tickets the Tuesday of game week during their lunch shift.
The public can purchase tickets beginning on Tuesday of game week at City Body Works, Rockmart Florist, Whitehead's Florist and Raceway.
All individual tickets purchased the week of each game are $7 each.
If any tickets remain on Friday of game week they will be sold at the gate. Once 2,200 tickets are sold for each game there will be no more available to purchase.