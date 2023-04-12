A Cedartown woman hit by a car and killed early Wednesday morning was sitting in the roadway, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
Latoyia Spurgeon, 40, died as a result of her injuries after she was hit by a vehicle on West John Hand Road near Woodlawn Drive in Cedartown just after 5 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, according to Polk County Coroner Norman Smith.
A preliminary report by GSP says Spurgeon was driving a Nissan Altima west on West John Hand Road when, for an unknown reason, she got out of the car and sat in the eastbound lane.
A Mercury Grand Marquis traveling east on W. John Hand Road struck Spurgeon in the roadway. The area is not illuminated by streetlights and it was still dark.
Smith said first responders attended to Spurgeon at the scene before she was transported to Atrium Polk Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
Cedartown Police requested the assistance of the Georgia State Patrol to investigate the event. The full GSP report was not available as of Wednesday night.
