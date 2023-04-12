Police news

A Cedartown woman hit by a car and killed early Wednesday morning was sitting in the roadway, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Latoyia Spurgeon, 40, died as a result of her injuries after she was hit by a vehicle on West John Hand Road near Woodlawn Drive in Cedartown just after 5 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, according to Polk County Coroner Norman Smith.

