GSD group honors Deaf Prior siblings with marker

Diane Conti (left) and Louise Osborne admire the marker dedicated to the Deaf Prior siblings after its unveiling at the Asa Prior Cemetery in Cedartown. The women are officers in the Georgia School for the Deaf Alumni Association, which donated the memorial as part of the school’s 175th anniversary celebration.
Louise Osborne (left), president of the Georgia School for the Deaf Alumni Association, welcomes the crowd to the unveiling of the marker dedicated to the Deaf Prior siblings at the Asa Prior Cemetery in Cedartown on July 28 while Adonia K. Smith looks on.
Jeremy Stewart
Some of the crowd that attended the unveiling ceremony for the marker.
Cedartown native Adonia K. Smith, who worked with the GSD Alumni Association to research the five Deaf Prior siblings, signs to the crowd during last week’s unveiling ceremony.
A small plot of land in a Cedartown neighborhood received a swell of attention last week as a crowd honored the contributions of a man and his family to promote Deaf education in Georgia.
The Georgia School for the Deaf Alumni Association held a dedication on Thursday, July 28, for a monument honoring the five deaf children of Asa Prior, the founder of Cedartown, in the family’s nearly 200-year-old cemetery on Brooks Street.
The dedication is part of the school's 175th anniversary celebration.
Prior had 14 children with his wife, Sarah, five of whom were born deaf. Through his devotion to them and his frustration with not having a state-funded school for the Deaf in Georgia, he pushed to establish the Cedar Valley Academy in the early 1840s, which became the beginning of the Georgia School for the Deaf.
“We are honored to be here to celebrate with you all and this family,” said Louise Osborne, president of the GSDAA, through an interpreter. “We are thrilled that we can do something to recognize the Prior family's contribution and that they have impressed upon their five children who were deaf.”
The monument details the history of the Deaf Prior siblings and the beginnings of Deaf education in Georgia.
The five Prior children who were born deaf were Ephraim Witcher Prior, who was the oldest having been born in 1806, James Middleton Prior, Lucius Augustus Prior, Sarah Ann Abigail Thatcher Prior, and Angeline Antoinette (Prior) Potts Payne.
Asa Prior paid out of pocket for Ephraim and Middleton to attend the American School for the Deaf in Hartford, Connecticut from 1832-1835. It would not be until 1842 that the Deaf Priors and other Deaf students would attend the state-funded Cedar Valley Academy in Cedartown where Asa Prior served as one of five trustees.
After the state made a surprise announcement on Christmas Day in 1845 to create a permanent Deaf school in Cave Spring, GSD opened on May 15, 1846 as the 11th state deaf school in the United States. Lucius and Angeline were among the first students, staying only briefly. They attended other Deaf schools after the opening of GSD.
Cedartown native Adonia K. Smith lives in Cave Spring and is an alum of GSD. She helped the alumni association research the Deaf Prior siblings and their importance in the establishment of the school.
“We are very thankful for all of those who have gone before us, such as the Prior children and their family. They were able to help hold their head up within the community because of their education,” Smith said through an interpreter.
Among the many opportunities Asa Prior gave the people of Cedartown was helping to establish the First Baptist Church of Cedartown, originally on property adjacent to the Prior Cemetery and the home of the Cedar Valley Academy.
The church has since moved to North College Street and the original structure demolished.
“Without him we would not be here. I would not have graduated,” Smith said. “So thank you Asa for everything you've done and you've given to this community of Cedartown.”