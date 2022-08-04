A small plot of land in a Cedartown neighborhood received a swell of attention last week as a crowd honored the contributions of a man and his family to promote Deaf education in Georgia.

The Georgia School for the Deaf Alumni Association held a dedication on Thursday, July 28, for a monument honoring the five deaf children of Asa Prior, the founder of Cedartown, in the family’s nearly 200-year-old cemetery on Brooks Street.

GSD group honors Deaf Prior siblings with marker

Louise Osborne (left), president of the Georgia School for the Deaf Alumni Association, welcomes the crowd to the unveiling of the marker dedicated to the Deaf Prior siblings at the Asa Prior Cemetery in Cedartown on July 28 while Adonia K. Smith looks on.
GSD group honors Deaf Prior siblings with marker

Visitors enter the gate of the Asa Prior Cemetery in Cedartown for the ceremony dedicating a marker to the Deaf Prior siblings on July 28.
GSD group honors Deaf Prior siblings with marker

The marker honoring the Deaf Prior siblings sits covered in the Asa Prior Cemetery in Cedartown as members of the Georgia Infantry 36th Regiment Company D color guard stand nearby.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In