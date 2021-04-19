The warmer weather and chance to make connections with people who may not know about or participate in certain programs is getting two Cedartown groups outside.
Delegates from Mosaic Place and the Cedartown Library were both tentatively approved for the use of facilities at Cedartown city parks during the April meeting of the Cedartown City Commission on April 12.
Jessica Brown, outreach coordinator for Mosaic Place, requested the use of the Turner Street Community Center at Turner Street Park for a community resource fair on May 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Mosaic Place is a recovery community and resource center for individuals seeking or living in long-term recovery. A program of Highland Rivers Health, the drop-in center is located at 123 West Ave. in Cedartown and provides recovery groups, peer support, employment support and linkages to other community resources.
Brown said they wanted to set up a place for local residents to come out and learn about their programs.
Cedartown Library branch manager Allison Robinson explained the library’s plan to host free storytime programs in June and July at both Peek Park and Turner Street Park as part of its annual summer reading program for children.
The move is a way to have more in-person activities instead of completely online, which is what the library did last summer because of the COVID-19 safety guidelines.
“The best way to do this is outdoors, and the best places are the city parks,” Robinson said. “They have covered pavilions, playgrounds, and we’ll be able to reach children who might not be able to or wouldn’t attend the storytimes at the library.”
This year’s summer reading program is called “Tails and Tales” and begins on June 1 and runs through July 24. Parents and children can register for the program through their Sara Hightower Regional Library Beanstack account at shrls.beanstack.org or on the Beanstack mobile app once it becomes available.
Robinson said they are still working to set their events calendar, but their plan is to host a storytime every other Tuesday starting June 8. More details will be made available soon.
The Sara Hightower Regional Library system also includes the Rockmart Library, where branch manager Karen Thompson has reported they will have a special kick-off day for the summer reading program on May 22.
In other business, the city commission also approved a proclamation noting April 30 as Arbor Day in Cedartown.
Commissioner Jessica Payton read the proclamation, which recognizes Arbor Day in the United States began in 1872 while J. Sterling Morton proposed to the Nebraska Board of Agriculture that a specific day be set aside for the planting of trees.
Observed throughout the world, Arbor Day promotes conservation and education, with trees reducing the erosion of topsoil by wind and water, cutting heat and cooling costs, cleaning the air and providing habitat for wildlife.
“We urge all citizens to support efforts to protect our trees and woodlands, and to support our city’s urban forestry program,” Payton read. “Further, I urge all citizens to plant trees to gladden the hearts and promote the well being of present and future generations.”