Group prepares meals for the community at annual Rockmart event

Volunteers help prepare plates for people who came to the 14th Annual Feed the Community Thanksgiving at the Rockmart Community Center on Saturday, Nov. 12. The event, presented by God Loving Angels, provides a meal, toys, clothes and a time of fellowship for free to anyone who comes.

 Jeremy Stewart

The atmosphere was laid back in the Rockmart Community Center on this Saturday in November. Not the normal hustle and bustle that usually comes with a Thanksgiving meal.

That’s because of all of the hard work Floreace Stocks and her group, God Loving Angels, has done in the months leading up to this event.

Floreace Stocks talks while sitting at a table with boxes of food that were available to take as part of the Feed the Community Thanksgiving on Saturday, Nov. 12, in Rockmart.
Love Newman (left) and Venice Cooper look through a table of donated clothes that was available for anyone to take at the Feed the Community Thanksgiving event in Rockmart.
