Group prepares meals for the community at annual Rockmart event

Volunteers help prepare plates for people who came to the 14th Annual Feed the Community Thanksgiving at the Rockmart Community Center on Saturday, Nov. 12. The event, presented by God Loving Angels, provides a meal, toys, clothes and a time of fellowship for free to anyone who comes.
The atmosphere was laid back in the Rockmart Community Center on this Saturday in November. Not the normal hustle and bustle that usually comes with a Thanksgiving meal.
That’s because of all of the hard work Floreace Stocks and her group, God Loving Angels, has done in the months leading up to this event.
Stocks and many of her church family from Shiloh Baptist Church helped provide meals on Nov. 12 at the 14th Annual Feed the Community Thanksgiving event. Food was served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free Thanksgiving dinner to anyone in need. Live gospel music throughout the day provided the background while toys will be available for kids. Clothes and blankets were also given away.
Preparations for the event start in the summer as Stocks works to collect donations and hold fundraisers. This was the first year since 2019 that the event was opened to people eating and being able to stay in the community center instead of having all of the meals prepared to be carried out.
“I just want to see people eat and be able to sit together,” Stocks said.
“The kids get toys and we have clothes for people to pick up for free, but I just want to make sure everybody gets a meal. That’s my joy from it.”
Shiloh Baptist Church Pastor Mike Daniels said it was an honor to help Stocks pull off the event.
“Her and her family are such a blessing. They do so much for the church and for the community,” he said.
“She orchestrates this whole thing and has such a passion for it. It’s a wonderful opportunity for the whole community to come together, and for us to get our of our four walls and do what God leads us to do.”
One of the biggest fundraisers for the event is an annual fish fry in the summer at Rockmart’s Seaborn Jones Park.