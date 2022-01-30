Larry Tobert speaks during Saturday’s program as part of the Sanctity of Life March and Memorial held in downtown Cedartown. Tolbert is the principal organizer of the event, which is held annualy as a demonstration against the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade.
Larry Tobert speaks during Saturday’s program as part of the Sanctity of Life March and Memorial held in downtown Cedartown. Tolbert is the principal organizer of the event, which is held annualy as a demonstration against the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade.
Jeremy Stewart
Sanctity of Life March and Memorial co-organizer Lee Mann holds a bible as she leads the silent march against abortion in downtown Cedartown on Saturday, Jan. 29.
Jeremy Stewart
An American flag waves near Second Baptist Cedartown Pastor Justin Carter as he speaks during the program at the Sanctity of Life event Saturday in downtown Cedartown.
Jeremy Stewart
Several participants in Saturday’s silent march in downtown Cedartown held pro-life signs as part of the event.
Jeremy Stewart
Several participants in Saturday’s silent march in downtown Cedartown held pro-life signs as part of the event.
The Polk County Christian Coalition hosted its 23rd annual Sanctity of Life March and Memorial in downtown Cedartown on Saturday, Jan. 29.
The silent march alongside Main Street was attended by around 100 people according to principal organizer Larry Tolbert. A formal program followed in Sterling Holloway Park in front of Polk County Courthouse No. 2 that included a keynote address from Pastor Justin Carter of Second Baptist Cedartown.
The event is held each year near the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that led to the legalization of abortion in all 50 states.