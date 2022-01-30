The Polk County Christian Coalition hosted its 23rd annual Sanctity of Life March and Memorial in downtown Cedartown on Saturday, Jan. 29.

The silent march alongside Main Street was attended by around 100 people according to principal organizer Larry Tolbert. A formal program followed in Sterling Holloway Park in front of Polk County Courthouse No. 2 that included a keynote address from Pastor Justin Carter of Second Baptist Cedartown.

The event is held each year near the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that led to the legalization of abortion in all 50 states.

