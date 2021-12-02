Jacob Goodman (left) and his brother, Parker Goodman (right), get their photo made with The Grinch at the Rockmart Library on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. The library hosted the free event that included free books and kids activities.
Jacob Goodman (left) and his brother, Parker Goodman (right), get their photo made with The Grinch at the Rockmart Library on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. The library hosted the free event that included free books and kids activities.
Jeremy Stewart
Andalynn Campbell, 7, colors in a picture next to her sister, Avie Campbell, while at the Rockmart Library to see The Grinch on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
Jeremy Stewart
Autumn Adams looks at the photographer as The Grinch plays around behind her during an event at the Rockmart Library on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
Jeremy Stewart
Amanda Shaw (right) helps her son, Grayson Shaw, with some coloring pages while at the Rockmart Library to see The Grinch on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
Jeremy Stewart
Jacob Goodman stands next to The Grinch (Dalton Fletcher) to get his photo made at the Rockmart Library on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
All the Whos down in Whoville might have hated The Grinch, but a large number of kids turned out at the Rockmart Library on Tuesday to see the green, grumpy, furry frump.
A line of children with their parents and guardians in tow made their way to the library to meet the Dr. Seuss character decked out in his Santa Claus disguise and had their picture made with him.
The free event, which was replicated at the Cedartown Library the day before, was something new for both locations of the Sara Hightower Regional Library System.
“We've always done Santa in the past, but we were really excited to try something different this year,” said Rockmart Library children's specialist Derrika Dunn.
“I mean, this is a bigger turnout than we usually have for Santa so we're excited.”
When it was her turn, Autumn Adams, 4, ran up and gave The Grinch a high five before standing by with a smile on her face as she got her picture taken with him.
“We watch this all summer long. She loves him,” her dad, Bryan Adams, said.
Rockmart’s Grinch was performed by Rockmart High School drama student Dalton Fletcher, who had fun interacting with kids, including reading their letters to The Grinch that they were able to write at the library.
“We're so happy to have him, he's such an awesome actor and he's been great. It's been really fun,” Dunn said.
In addition to writing their letters to The Grinch, kids were also able to color in some special coloring pages while at the library and were given a free book and activity packet to take home.