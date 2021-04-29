U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will hold a town hall meeting on Wednesday, May 5, in Rockmart as she continues to connect with constituents through her first term in Congress.
The town hall is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Greene’s website states that attendance is limited to constituents and each attendee must register through her website. The location of the town hall will be emailed to each attendee prior to the event.
Those interested can access the registration form and get more information by visiting https://greene.house.gov/about/events/polk-county-town-hall-may-5-2021.
A valid government-issued ID matching the name on the registration will be required for entry. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the number of attendees is limited and entry is not guaranteed.
Greene serves Georgia’s 14th District, which includes Polk County.