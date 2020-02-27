The Board of Directors of Greater Community Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Dan West to City President — Cartersville.
“I want to congratulate Dan on this well-deserved promotion, as he has been a key member of GCB’s lending team and has played an integral role in our exceptional growth,” said President and CEO David Lance.
Mr. West joined the Greater Community Bank team as a Commercial Lender in 2013 and was named Vice President in 2017. A 2018 graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University, he has been with the Cartersville location since its opening in September 2019.
Mr. West has become a familiar name in the Cartersville market during his 18-year banking career. He is actively involved with the Cartersville-Bartow Chamber of Commerce, also serving as a member of the Annual Chamber Golf Tournament Committee.
“I am really excited about the opportunities in the Cartersville market” said Mr. West. “Greater Community Bank is a strong bank with local ties that I am glad to be a part of. I look forward to serving the banking needs of the Cartersville market.”
Mr. West holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Berry College. He and his wife, Ashlea, have been married for 15 years and they have one son, Daniel.