A Tallapoosa Circuit superior court judge has been cleared of accusations that he hit his wife during an altercation in February after a Haralson County grand jury declined to indict him.
Superior Court Judge Meng Lim was arrested on July 2 and charged with one count of misdemeanor battery under the Family Violence Act following an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Lim, who resides in Haralson County, voluntarily stepped down from his duties as chief superior court judge of the Tallapoosa Circuit, which comprises Polk and Haralson counties, and superior court judge Mark Murphy assumed his duties on July 13.
The case was presented to the Haralson County grand jury on Friday, July 31, with the convened panel returning a “no bill” in the case following deliberation, declining to formally indict Lim on any charges.
District Attorney Jack Browning, whose office reviewed the case and set out to seek an indictment, stated that he was “somewhat surprised” by the grand jury’s decision in a press release, but that he respects the group’s decision.
“Accordingly, at this time, our office will consider this matter concluded and our file closed,” Browning stated in the release.
Lim’s attorney, Robert G. Rubin, issued a press release as well, stating that Lim is grateful to the grand jurors “for conscientiously considering all of the evidence,” and to his many supporters for “their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”
“He looks forward to the time when he can continue serving the citizens of the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit,” the release stated.
