Governor signs bills carried by Anavitarte during legislative session

State Sen. Jason Anavitarte recently marked the signing of two bills he helped champion during the 2023 session of the Georgia General Assembly.

House Bill 340 guarantees Georgia public school teachers are scheduled to have a daily planning period to use for lesson planning, grading and other tasks. Senate Bill 93, meanwhile, codifies the directive from Gov. Brian Kemp to prohibit the use of TikTok and other similar applications on state-owned devices.

