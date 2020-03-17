The Aragon Police Department is pleased to announce it has received a $10,000 from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS). The grant, which will continue through September of 2020, will help finance…The purchase of new rugged laptop computers That will ensure our department will be able to keep up with the today’s technology advancements.
“The loss of one life on our roads is one too many, and the fact almost all fatal traffic crashes can be prevented is one reason why we are awarding this grant,” Allen Poole, Director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety said. “The target of zero traffic deaths in our nation is achievable, and we will continue to help develop and implement educational messages, enforcement campaigns, and other safety initiatives aimed at bringing us one step closer to our goal.”
The mission of the Aragon Police Department is to enforce all laws impartially while maintaining the highest degree of ethical behavior and professional conduct. To safeguard the lives of the people we serve, to reduce the occurrence and fear of crime, and to enhance public safety while working to improve their quality of life.
For more information on the Aragon Police Department’s award, contact Christian Cruz at Christian.cruz@cityofaragon.com For more information on GOHS and its highway safety programs visit www.gahighwaysafety.org.