An evening of pickin' and grinnin' is coming up in Cedartown in an effort to help a local organization with love offerings in early March.
Life Matters Outreach will be the beneficiary of a family-friendly evening of fun reminiscent of the days of "Hee Haw" at the Second Baptist Church of Cedartown on Saturday, March 7 starting at 7 p.m.
Victory Road Gospel Ministries is being joined by the Straight Line Bluegrass Bands and other friends for the evening featuring down-home Southern humor. No admission is being charged for the event, but donations are being requested to help Life Matters Outreach Pregnancy Care Center in their efforts to help families in the community as well.
The event is being framed around the scripture from Proverbs 17:22 that reads "A merry heart doeth good like a medicine: but a broken spirit drieth the bones."
Check out lifemattersoutreach.net for more information about the organization and ways to reach out and help those in need in the community through donations and volunteer work.