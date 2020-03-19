Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Polk County added to its labor force in January.
At the same time, monthly and annual numbers for employed residents increased in January, preliminary numbers show.
In Polk County, the unemployment rate increased in January by 0.6 percentage points, settling at 3.8 percent. A year ago, the rate was 4.7 percent.
The labor force in Polk County increased by 127 in January, bringing the total to 18,612. The number has increased by 224 when compared to the same month a year ago.
Polk County gained 12 employed residents in January, bringing the total to 17,905. The number is up 373 for the year.
Claims for unemployment insurance were up by about 32 percent in January. They remained the same when compared to the same month a year ago.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 118 active job postings in Polk County for January.