Second Baptist Church in Cedartown held its second annual community Good Friday service last week at Peek Park in Cedartown. The service was held at the amphitheater with songs and a message from Briam Fachisthers, the church's associate pastor of missions and Hispanic ministries. The church, located on Evergreen Lane, partnered with Oak Grove Baptist Church to help host Easter activities over the weekend.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription