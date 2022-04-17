Second Baptist Cedartown members Beth Alexander (from left), Johnathan Kirsch, Teresa Painter and Lindy Kirsch sing as part of the church's community Good Friday service in Peek Park on April 15, 2022. It was the second year the church held the event in the public space.
Second Baptist Associate Pastor of Discipleship McQuade Dillard (right) greets an attendee of the church's community Good Friday service in Peek Park in Cedartown on April 15, 2022.
Briam Fachisthers, Second Baptist Cedartown's associate pastor of missions and hispanic ministries, speaks during the church's community Good Friday service in Peek Park on April 15, 2022.
Those attending Second Baptist Cedartown's second annual community Good Friday service sing along with a song of praise during the service in Peek Park on April 15, 2022.
Second Baptist Cedartown Senior Pastor Justin Carter welcomes people to the church's community Good Friday service in Peek Park on April 15, 2022.
Beth Alexander (left) and Bridget Kirsch perform a praise song during Second Baptist Cedartown's second annual community Good Friday service in Peek Park on April 15, 2022.
Oak Grove Baptist Church Pastor Jimmy Bryant offers a prayer during a community Good Friday service in Peek Park on April 15, 2022.
Second Baptist Church in Cedartown held its second annual community Good Friday service last week at Peek Park in Cedartown. The service was held at the amphitheater with songs and a message from Briam Fachisthers, the church's associate pastor of missions and Hispanic ministries. The church, located on Evergreen Lane, partnered with Oak Grove Baptist Church to help host Easter activities over the weekend.