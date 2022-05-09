Brett Peek (center) watches his putt approach the No. 6 hole while Caleb Ray (left) and Drew Evans wait on the result during the Second Annual Doug Sanders Charity Classic Golf Tournament at Cherokee Country Club on Friday, May 6. More than 20 teams played for a good cause in honor of one of Cedartown’s famous native sons.
Jeremy Stewart
Golfers sit in their golf carts prior to the start of the Second Annual Doug Sanders Charity Classic Golf Tournament at Cherokee Country Club on Friday, May 6.
Jeremy Stewart
Jamie Morris (left) congratulates David Black for winning the $10,000 hole-in-one contest at the Second Annual Doug Sanders Charity Classic Golf Tournament at Cherokee Country Club on Friday, May 6.
Contributed
A golf cart drives past a row of sponsor signs at the Second Annual Doug Sanders Charity Classic Golf Tournament at Cherokee Country Club on Friday, May 6.
The forecast was foreboding, but when the time came for the Second Annual Doug Sanders Charity Classic Golf Tournament the weather made way for a bigger purpose.
Despite a short rain shower about an hour prior to the start, Friday’s Doug Sanders Charity Classic went on as scheduled at Cherokee Country Club in Cedartown with 25 teams taking to the fairways to raise money for youth golf and scholarships.
Presented by The Doug Sanders Golf Museum and The Jamie and Darcy Morris Foundation, funds raised from the tournament used to help the Cedartown High School boys’ and girls’ golf teams with merchandise and golf bags.
The Foundation was also able to award three Cedartown High School seniors with $5,000 college tuition scholarships which can be applied for annually up to four years.
With the top three teams in each flight receiving awards, this year’s tournament included a special prize as David Black sunk a hole in one on No. 7 to win $10,000, sponsored by Courtesy Ford of Rome.
The winning teams were:
For flight one — 1st place, Courtesy Ford; 2nd Place, Rudy Woods; and 3rd Place, Cedartown Electric. For flight two — 1st Place, Cedarstream; 2nd Place, Popham Eyecare; and 3rd Place, The Baker Group.