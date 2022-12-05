Cedartown tops Titans in semifinal showdown

For the first time in 22 years, the Cedartown Bulldogs will play for a football state championship this week. And if Friday’s semifinal game at Doc Ayers Field was any indication, the community is ready for it.

No. 1 Cedartown took advantage of two turnovers by No. 2 North Oconee in the first half and made a defensive stand in the final minutes to get a 28-20 win and earn a spot in the Class 4A finals this Friday at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta.

