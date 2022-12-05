Cedartown’s Tae Harris (from left) and Eli Barrow celebrate with Carlos Jones in the end zone after he returned an interception for a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ win over North Oconee in the Class 4A semifinals Friday.
Cedartown football fan Bex Ledbetter stands with his mom, Darby Ledbetter, next to some Bulldog spirit gear that was for sale at Friday’s game.
For the first time in 22 years, the Cedartown Bulldogs will play for a football state championship this week. And if Friday’s semifinal game at Doc Ayers Field was any indication, the community is ready for it.
No. 1 Cedartown took advantage of two turnovers by No. 2 North Oconee in the first half and made a defensive stand in the final minutes to get a 28-20 win and earn a spot in the Class 4A finals this Friday at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta.
The Bulldogs will take on No. 4 Benedictine for the state title at 3:30 p.m. at the home of the Georgia State Panthers, which has been repurposed from Turner Field. Tickets are $20 in advance through GoFan.co, or $25 at the gate. All GHSA football championship games will be shown live on Georgia Public Broadcasting and streamed to any device at GPB.org/sports and NFHSNetwork.com.
The Bulldogs are undefeated at 14-0, breaking the school record for most wins in a season set in 2001 when the team went 13-0 before losing to LaGrange in the Class 3A state championship game.
“We have a group of seniors who have played together forever, and they love each other and they play for each other. And it’s so amazing to see in this day and age. It’s unbelievable,” Cedartown head football coach Jamie Abrams said.
The near standing-room only crowd at Cedartown Memorial Stadium on Friday witnessed that character and made sure to show their spirit throughout the game.
“It was amazing. I didn’t see an open seat at all. The whole crowd was so amazing. They created an awesome atmosphere, and I thank every one of them,” senior linebacker Eli Barrow said after the win.
“We talked about it all week just knowing that we were going to have a crowd and it was just, it was unreal. Our community came out and supported us and affected the game. It was just unbelievable. I’m so glad our seniors got a chance to see that,” Abrams said.
Polk School District announced Saturday that students will have a learn-from-home day on Friday, meaning students will not have class. The district said this will allow students, faculty and staff to attend the game and also free up district resources to accommodate the weekday afternoon game time.