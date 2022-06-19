Georgia Northwestern Technical College is proud to announce the students on the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2022 spring semester.
To be eligible for the President’s List, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.8 or higher during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79 during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours.
President’s List students for Polk County are:
Suni Allen, Julia Arant, Haley Beckom, Whitney Bonds, Kyleigh Bowman, Rio Cameron, Ashley Campos, Jessica Chapple, Tina Clark, Corey Clements, Lisa Dayberry, Jovany Diaz, Heidi Dougherty, Ansleigh England, Emma Evans, Cindy Flores, Joy Fredrick, Carla Freeman, Jasmine Gaines, Wendy Garner, Carly Hampton, McKenley King, Danyell Lippincott, Paris Livsey, Martin Mangan, Eileen Mascote-Lopez, Gracen McElwee, Carter Norton, Marrio Oliver, Samuel Omotosho, Kaneisha Pace, Ashley Paramo-Carmona, Leah Phanmanee, Jarett Raine, Hannah Raines, Dedra Roberson, Maricelys Romero Campos, Jessica Sandoval, Sebastian Segura-Diaz, Johana Segura-Torres, Benjamin Stevenson, Jessica Strickland, Jeanna Suppes, Aslyn Truett, Aleida Vail -Mendez, Raymond Velasquez, Yasmin Velasquez-Escalante, Ava Wheeler and Valerie Williams.