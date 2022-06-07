GNTC Foundation receives second donation in honor of late Polk County judge

The family of late Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Dan Peace Winn has established a second scholarship at Georgia Northwestern Technical College.
The family’s newly-established Dan Winn Adult Education Scholarship will support adult education students on the Polk County Campus for years to come. Manuel De Jesus Alonso, the scholarship’s first recipient, is enrolled this semester in GNTC’s Gas Metal Arc Welder Technical Certificate of Credit program while he pursues his GED. His scholarship will cover educational expenses such as tuition, fees, books and tools.
“Education was important to our father,” said Darice Winn Lewis, who retired from GNTC and continues to serve as an adjunct faculty member. “We know he would be proud to provide this type of opportunity to the Polk County community he loved so much.”
Lewis and siblings Frank, Nick and Nila Winn established an endowed scholarship through the GNTC Foundation in December 2020.
The endowed scholarship established in Winn’s name will earn interest and over time will fund future scholarships for Polk County GNTC students or GNTC students with a strong Polk County connection, said Lauretta Hannon, executive director of Institutional Advancement at GNTC.
“The Winn Family is continuing their father’s legacy in such a beautiful manner. This scholarship is yet another way they have chosen to help Polk County residents,” said GNTC President Dr. Heidi Popham. “Georgia Northwestern Technical College is grateful for this support.”
The Winn 3 Charitable Fund was established at the bequest of Judge Winn, who passed away in 2016 at age 94. Through the fund, the siblings provide scholarships for Cedartown High School and Rockmart High School students in his honor.
Judge Winn entered the military service as a Naval Aviation cadet in November 1942 and graduated as second lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Air Corps. He served during World War II in the Marianas Islands and flew night fighter missions out of Guam. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medals.
Winn graduated from Emory University Law School in 1948 and moved to Cedartown a year later where he began practicing law. He served in several elected roles including City Court solicitor, as well as solicitor general for the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit. In 1966, he began serving as a Superior Court judge and was assigned to the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit, which includes Polk County. Winn retired in 1988 and became a senior judge for the State of Georgia until his death in 2016.