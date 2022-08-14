GNTC

The Foundation at Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) awarded $30,000 in scholarships for fall semester 2022 to 45 students.

Each scholarship included an award between $250 and $1,000 to assist in paying for fall semester at GNTC.

