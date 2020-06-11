Georgia Northwestern Technical College is proud to announce the students on the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2020 spring semester. To be eligible for the President’s List, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.8 or higher during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79 during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours.
President's List Students
From Polk County: Ally Alred, Van Justine Anasco, Adriel Banuelos, Kristy Bourg, Kayla Brand, Lisa Cochran, Emmanuel Cornejo-Escutia, Matthew Dalton, Faviana Escalante Morales, Briana Felton, Thomas Forrister, Tyler Gollahon, Johana Gomez Bahena, Destiny Griffin, Cameron Hesselbrock, Vanessa Holmes, Luke Ingram, Jacquera Jester, Jayla Jones, Asrealla Lee, Kendy Lopez-Roblero, Cortney Minter-Hunt, Saif Momin, Christian Moore, Katelyn Moore, Samantha Prewett, Daisy Reyes, Alexandria Robertson, Eric Rossetti, William Rutledge, Harmony Shaw, Dylan C. Smith, Dylan T. Smith, Allison Streetman, Laura Teater, Monika Vasquez-Lopez, Raeann Watkins, Elizabeth Zuker.
Dean's List Students
From Polk County: Sarah Allen, Makayla Barrett, Anna Bellantoni, Caleb Cason, Helen Collins, Jonathan Crowe, Luis Escutia-Torres, Meghan Gadbois, Cathy Holsey, Caroline Holstein, Xander Knight, Charleston Leathers, Kevin Lucas Vail, Rebbeca Martin, Leah Phanmanee, Maribel Segura, Katie Shellhorse, Justin Smith, Casey Ware, Christil Williams, Ethan Witt.