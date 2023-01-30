Georgia Northwestern Technical College is proud to announce the students from Polk County on the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2022 fall semester.
To be eligible for the President’s List, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.8 or higher during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79 during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours.
President’s List
Britt Baxter, Jacquelyn Beck, Rio Cameron, Leah Campbell, Caleb Cason, Jeffery Durham, Cindy Flores, Alexis Garmon, Allison Hodgins, Morgan Howard, Martin Mangan, Blanche McCluskey, Stephen Mears, Amanda Mohon, Rita Molina Gutierrez, Jerry Morillon-Vanegas, Cody Munn, Carter Norton, Marisela Nunez-Cruz, Ashley Paramo-Carmona, Zaylee Peek, Ivone Pineda-Pineda, Francisco Ramirez-Rodriguez, Cendi Reyes Rangel, Christina Robinson, Ciera Salter, Jessica Sandoval, Haileigh Sealock, Selena Segura, Amber Sexton, Jose Soto, Jordan Stone-Delvalle, Mark Tillery, Dylan Trovillion, Adrea Watson and Ava Wheeler.
Dean’s List
Morgan Daniell, Robert Dodd, Houston Edwards, Ansleigh England, Omar Escutia Chavez, Cristian Gomez Ramirez, Katelin Graves, Hernestina Gutierrez, Ja-Juanna Johnson, Katrina King, Anna Lewis, Elia Lucas Vail, Katlin McCrary, Jayden Nale, Makayla Peek, Yohana Perez Monzon, Jarett Raine, Sara Robinson, Jenifer Segura, Owen Smith, Elizabeth Stone and Cara Swindall.