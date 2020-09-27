Former U.S. Representative Phil Gingrey showed his support for a Polk County Commission candidate in a campaign stop last week.
Gingrey, who served Georgia’s 11th congressional district from 2003 to 2015, spoke at a meet and greet for Commissioner Linda Liles at Stone Creek Inn that was attended by supporters and friends on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Liles is one of five candidates running for Polk County Commission District 2, which is for the unexpired term of Jennifer Hulsey.
The other candidates who have qualified for the race are Ricky Clark, Christopher Roberson, Glenn Robinson and Jody Bentley Smith. All five are running as Republicans.
Liles was appointed to the commission to replace Hulsey after the former commissioner resigned in March to qualify for the State House District 16 Republican primary against State Rep. Trey Kelley, which Kelley won. He will face Democratic challenger Lyndsay Arrendale in the Nov. 3 election.
With five candidates on the ballot, it is possible the race will stretch into early December for a runoff between the top two vote-getters in November’s election to decide who takes over starting on Jan. 1.
Liles served as Gingrey’s academy director on his staff during his time in Congress.