Gildan closing Cedartown yarn facility in February

Employees at Cedartown’s Gildan Yarn facility were notified this week that they will be laid off in February pending the closure of the plant.
A letter sent to employees states that the layoff will affect all 107 employees of the facility, located in Cedartown’s North Business Park, with an expected layoff date of Feb. 4, adding that the plant will be closed.
Based out of Montreal, Quebec, Gildan produces activewear apparel for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America with 10 yarn-spinning facilities in the United States, according to its website. The company sells its products as blanks, which are eventually decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers.
The Cedartown facility was purchased in 2003 in a joint-venture company with Frontier Spinning Mills, Inc. and is the company’s only such facility in the United States located outside of North Carolina.
The letter indicates the company has notified the Georgia Department of Labor to assist with the closure and layoff, and employees may apply for open positions at other locations.
Chris Thomas, president of the Development Authority of Polk County, said his office was just notified of the closure Tuesday.
“It is detrimental to hear of the closing, as it is for the employees. Gildan is one of our top 100-plus employers in the county and they have always been great corporate partners with our community and our school system,” Thomas said.
“It’s going to be a huge hole for a lot of us. Those are a lot of citizens of Polk County and their families who are going to be affected by this layoff.”