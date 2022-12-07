Gildan closing Cedartown yarn facility in February

Cedartowns Gildan Yarn facility was purchased in 2003 in a joint-venture company with Frontier Spinning Mills, Inc. and is the companys only such facility in the United States located outside of North Carolina.

 Jeremy Stewart

Employees at Cedartown’s Gildan Yarn facility were notified this week that they will be laid off in February pending the closure of the plant.

A letter sent to employees states that the layoff will affect all 107 employees of the facility, located in Cedartown’s North Business Park, with an expected layoff date of Feb. 4, adding that the plant will be closed.

