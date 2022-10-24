Early-Voting-Cobb-County.jpg

Recently enacted law changes for Georgia elections have become a lightning rod for national debate on voter integrity following the 2020 election cycle.

 Beau Evans-Capitol Beat News Service

When Georgia voters head to the polls over the next two weeks, they’ll be casting ballots for more than a few hotly contested races.

They’ll also have the opportunity to weigh in on four ballot questions, including a pair of constitutional amendments.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In