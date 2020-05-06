ATLANTA - More than 4,000 students graduated from Georgia State University in the spring of 2020, and were honored by the university with a virtual celebration on May 6. Spring 2020 graduates are invited to return to the university to participate in an in-person, formal commencement when it is safe to do so.
Local graduates this year include:
David Salazar of Rockmart, Perimeter College, an Associate of Science majoring in Engineering
Kennedy Wigley of Cedartown, Andrew Young School of Policy Studies, a Bachelor of Arts majoring in International EconomicsAnd Modern Languages with a concentration in Spanish
Isabella Torres of Rockmart, College of Arts & Sciences, a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Journalism with a concentration in Public Relations
Poorvardh Patel of Cedartown, College of Arts & Sciences, a Bachelor of Science majoring in Chemistry with a concentration in Biochemistry
Mary Gray of Cedartown, College of Law, a Juris Doctor majoring in Law.
