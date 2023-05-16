Bubba McDonald.jpg

Public Service Commissioner Lauren 'Bubba' McDonald

 Capitol Beat News Service

ATLANTA — The state Public Service Commission unanimously approved a fuel costs recovery plan Tuesday submitted by Georgia Power that will increase the average residential customer’s bill by $15.90 per month.

The rate hike, which takes effect next month, was the product of an agreement between the Atlanta-based utility and the PSC’s Public Interest Advocacy staff that will let Georgia recover 100% of $2.1 billion in higher fuel costs it has incurred during the last two years from its customers.

