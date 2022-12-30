Georgia Access logo

After failing to win federal approval to exit the federal insurance marketplace earlier this year, Georgia has established its own health-insurance portal directing people to private insurers and brokers to buy health insurance.

The new website, called Georgia Access, includes links to 10 health-insurance companies — including big players such as United, Kaiser Permanente, and Aetna — as well as seven online brokers, organizations that help people shop for and enroll in health insurance.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

