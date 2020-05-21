Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) awarded 19 construction contracts for statewide transportation projects totaling $113,519,873.
The largest single awarded investment, worth approximately $58.2 million, was awarded to CMES, Inc. for a widening and reconstruction project in Cobb and Paulding counties. The contractor will widen and reconstruct nearly 6.25 miles of roadway on State Route 360; from State Route 120 (Charles Hardy Parkway) to State Route 176 (Lost Mountain Road). The project also includes installation of an intersection video detection system (VDS). This contract represents 41 percent of the awarded funds.
The second largest contract, $30.2 million, was awarded to G.P.'s Enterprises, Inc. to provide interchange construction on US 29/State Route 316 at State Route 11 in Barrow County. The project includes construction of a bridge and approaches on State Route 11. This contract, along with three other bridge construction contracts, represent 24 percent or $33.9 million of the awarded funds.
The remaining 35 percent of awarded funds, or approximately $50 million, is allotted for resurfacing, safety and bridge rehabilitation projects at various locations throughout the state.
The single safety project will improve the intersection of State Route 138/State Route 54 at US 41/State Route 3 (Tara Boulevard) in Clayton County. This project widens State Route 138 eastbound and westbound to accommodate dual left turns and exclusive right turn lanes with a concrete median from State Route 3 to Gross Road Parkway (eastbound approach).
Project bids were received on April 17, and contracts were awarded to the lowest qualified bidders on May 1. The April awards bring the total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2020 to $614 million. Fiscal Year 2020 began July 1, 2019.
Contractors and consultants including Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs), registered small businesses and veteran-owned small businesses interested in bidding on projects or performing work must prequalify with Georgia DOT. To learn more please visit: http://www.dot.ga.gov/PS/Business/Prequalification/PrequalContractors.