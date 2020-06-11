A new bridge on Mountain Home Loop was recently completed thanks to a Georgia Department of Transportation program that helps localities replace infrastructure not in high traffic areas.
The Low Impact Bridge Replacement Program was responsible for the new bridge just off Highway 100 just at the Polk-Floyd County lines, which spans over Little Cedar Creek.
Polk County Public Works Director Michael Gravett said that in the fall of 2019, the Georgia Department of Transportation closed down the portion of Mountain Home Loop to complete the project, and was 100% funded by the state.
The original bridge previously had a weight restriction posted for vehicles, but the new one can accommodate traffic without any issues.