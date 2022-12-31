Georgia cotton farmers donate socks to homeless shelters

On behalf of Georgia’s 3,500 cotton farming families, the Georgia Cotton Commission recently donated 12,000 pairs of socks to various homeless shelters across the state.
Farmers delivered socks to the Albany Rescue Mission, the Friends Ministry in Bainbridge, Lowndes Associated Ministries to People in Valdosta, the Southwest Georgia Housing Opportunities in Columbus, The Sparrow’s Nest in Athens, Cedartown United Fund, the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia in Macon, the Atlanta Mission, the CSRA Economic Opportunity Authority in Augusta, Fair Haven in Jesup, and the Homeless Authority in Savannah.
Georgia Cotton Commission Chairman Bart Davis, a cotton farmer from Colquitt County, said, “As a cotton producer, it gives me great joy to be able to give back to our state in such a meaningful and positive way. Especially during this Christmas season, we need to help others, and the donation of cotton socks to these shelters across the state supports people who truly need a little extra at this time of year.”
The Georgia Cotton Commission is a producer-funded organization located in Perry, Georgia. The Commission began in 1965. Georgia cotton producers pay an assessment enabling the Commission to invest in programs of research, promotion, and education on behalf of all cotton producers of Georgia. For more information about the Georgia Cotton Commission please call 478-988-4235 or visit us on the web at www.georgiacottoncommission.org