Georgia Ag Experience visits Van Wert Elementary

Van Wert Elementary fifth-grade student Aryanna Hall (facing forward) helps her classmate, Adrianna Clark, with one of the interactive stations in the Georgia Ag Experience mobile classroom during its visit to the school.

 Jeremy Stewart

Whether it’s crops or cattle, Van Wert Elementary School third through fifth graders have a better understanding of how farmers grow their food thanks to a recent visit from the Georgia Ag Experience.

The Georgia Ag Experience is a mobile classroom housed in a 36-foot trailer, which gives elementary students the chance to take a virtual field trip to a farm without leaving their school. The trailer was parked at the school March 29-31.

Hannah Hall, educational programs assistant for the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture, talks to a group of students inside the Georgia Ag Experience mobile classroom while at Van Wert Elementary last month.
