Georgia Ag Experience visits Van Wert Elementary

Van Wert Elementary fifth-grade student Aryanna Hall (facing forward) helps her classmate, Adrianna Clark, with one of the interactive stations in the Georgia Ag Experience mobile classroom during its visit to the school.
Hannah Hall, educational programs assistant for the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture, talks to a group of students inside the Georgia Ag Experience mobile classroom while at Van Wert Elementary last month.
Whether it’s crops or cattle, Van Wert Elementary School third through fifth graders have a better understanding of how farmers grow their food thanks to a recent visit from the Georgia Ag Experience.
The Georgia Ag Experience is a mobile classroom housed in a 36-foot trailer, which gives elementary students the chance to take a virtual field trip to a farm without leaving their school. The trailer was parked at the school March 29-31.
Colorful farm photos, interactive technology and displays of products made from various ag commodities grown in Georgia highlight the importance of agriculture to their daily lives.
The Georgia Ag Experience highlights Georgia’s poultry, beef cattle, cotton, peanut, timber, horticulture, fruit, vegetable and pecan farms.
The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture created and maintains the Georgia Ag Experience classroom with the support of numerous Georgia ag organizations.
“Polk County Farm Bureau is grateful the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture selected our county and Van Wert Elementary as a stop on the Georgia Ag Experience’s inaugural tour of Georgia,” said Polk County Farm Bureau Vice President Jackie Casey. “The Georgia Ag Experience classroom is a wonderful way to let students who have little to no first-hand knowledge of farming learn how farmers grow their food, cotton for clothes or timber for paper and lumber.
“We appreciate the teachers and principal at Van Wert for working with us to host the mobile classroom. Several years from now, we hope to be able to bring the Georgia Ag Experience back to Polk County so that other elementary students can enjoy this virtual farm tour.”
Students learned how farmers plant and harvest their crops, take care of their livestock and preserve the natural resources on their farms. The classroom also highlighted the many career options in agriculture. All exhibits and lessons that are part of the Georgia Ag Experience have been professionally designed to meet science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) standards.
The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture is partnering with county Farm Bureau offices across the state to arrange local mobile classroom visits. Teachers or school staff interested in booking the Georgia Ag Experience for a school or community event, should contact their local Farm Bureau.
Only county Farm Bureau staff can book classroom visits with the foundation.
Visit www.gfb.ag/contact to access your local Farm Bureau’s contact information. Visit www.gfb.ag/experienceplanavisit to access instructions for scheduling a visit and a list of dates the mobile classroom will be available across the state in the next year.