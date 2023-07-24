GDOT awards road projects for major corridors around Cedartown

A roundabout is planned to be constructed at the intersection of Piedmont Highway and Canal Street just west of downtown Cedartown sometime over the next 18 months.

 Jeremy Stewart

A recently announced round of construction bid awards by the Georgia Department of Transportation includes the development of a roundabout to replace an intersection west of downtown Cedartown.

In May, the Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 20 projects valued at approximately $83,430,162, with two of these set to impact key corridors leading in and out of Cedartown.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In