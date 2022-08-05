Drivers might have cause for caution traveling through Rockmart in the near future as the Georgia Department of Transportation has awarded a contract to resurface a main route inside the city limits.
The resurfacing of a part of Elm Street and Piedmont Avenue south of Nathan Dean Parkway is part of the latest round of project bids released by the state organization.
The project area is just over 1.5 miles at a cost of $933,741. Bartow Paving Co. was the low bidder. Work is scheduled to be done by May 31, 2023, however a start date has not yet been announced.
The project will cover a portion of Ga. 6 Business, beginning at North Marble Street in downtown Rockmart and continuing east before starting along Piedmont Avenue going north and ending just before reaching the intersection of Ga. 101 and Nathan Dean Parkway.
Crews from Tidwell Traffic Solutions Inc. also will be working in various spots around the county.
The company was awarded a $191,722 contract to refresh and upgrade the pavement markings at 19 locations on various county roads. The work is scheduled to run through Aug. 31, 2023.
A Rockmart GDOT project getting closer to reality is the replacement of the bridge over a tributary of Euharlee Creek on Ga. 101 between Brock Road and the Koch Foods Feed Mill.
The project was let out for bid in July. No update on the contractor or possible start date for construction was listed on the GDOT website, but it does specify that an on-site detour will be utilized.
In a similar project, GDOT awarded a nearly $5 million contract to replace the bridge over Raccoon Creek on Ga. 48 in Chattooga County during the most recent bid releases.
C.W. Matthews Contracting Co. was the low bidder at $4,969,065. The project area is about three miles west of Summerville, on the way to Menlo, and also includes upgrading the approaches to the bridge.
A start date has not yet been set but the contract calls for work to be completed by April 30, 2024. An on-site detour will be set up during the approximately 18 months of construction.