A Cedartown man with a history of eluding law enforcement is once again in jail after he was shot by officers when he ran over a Cedartown police officer while on a four-wheeler.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation:
Jon Taylor McGee, 31, was shot at by Cedartown and Polk County police after striking the officer on the night of Monday, Feb. 28, in the area of Cedar Oak Way southwest of Cedartown.
He fled the scene but was located a short time later and taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released into police custody.
The officer who was run over sustained minor abrasions. Preliminary information indicates that Polk County police were investigating a man on a four wheeler, later identified as McGee, and lost sight of him after he rode into some woods.
The area was close to the city limits, so they asked the Cedartown Police Department to assist.
When McGee ran over the Cedartown officer with his four wheeler, police with both departments shot at him. It was unclear whose bullet or bullets hit him.
McGee remained in jail over the weekend without bond and is charged with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine and possession of tools for the commission of a crime, as well as misdemeanor counts of operating restrictions for off-road vehicles and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
He is also charged with probation violations, a bond drop and a bench warrant for magistrate court. Further charges could still be pending.
McGee was one of two Cedartown men who failed to return to the Floyd County Work Release Center in June 2014 after he left the job he was assigned to without permission. They were both found north of Cedartown soon after a lookout was issued.
He had previously escaped from the Polk County Jail, including once in January 2014 when he slipped out of a side door while being booked in. He was captured a short time later after he kicked off the jail-issued flip-flops and climbed over fencing topped with razor wire, sustaining multiple injuries.
The GBI will conduct an independent investigation of the Feb. 28 incident and turn over the results to the Polk County District Attorney’s Office for review. It is the 20th officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2022.