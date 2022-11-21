Police news

Ashjuan Stocks, 15, of Rockmart, has been charged with felony malice murder, aggravated assault and other charges following the murder of Cleria Lashae Colvin, 38.

Stocks also is charged with possession of firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of pistol by person under 18, and possession of marijuana within a 1,000 feet of housing authority.

