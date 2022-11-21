Ashjuan Stocks, 15, of Rockmart, has been charged with felony malice murder, aggravated assault and other charges following the murder of Cleria Lashae Colvin, 38.
Stocks also is charged with possession of firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of pistol by person under 18, and possession of marijuana within a 1,000 feet of housing authority.
The Rockmart Police Department requested the GBI assist with an investigation where Colvin was found shot in the area of Forrest Court in Rockmart on Saturday, Nov. 19. Colvin was taken to a local hospital, where she died.
The investigation is continuing. If anyone has information about this case, they should contact the GBI Calhoun office at 706-624-1424. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
PREVIOUSLY POSTED:
