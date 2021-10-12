Gas prices across the state have risen about 8 cents in the last week, and local motorists say they’re feeling it in their pocketbook.
The rise in gas prices comes alongside a rise in the price of crude oil, according to the not-for-profit American Automobile Association. AAA reported Tuesday the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Georgia was $3.07, while in Polk County it was $3.02.
The state average for regular unleaded gas on Tuesday was 10 cents more than a month ago and $1.08 more than this time last year.
AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters said Georgia motorists saw a jump in price this past weekend, and with the price of crude oil “stubbornly staying above $70 per barrel,” crude prices will likely keep prices high.
It now costs motorists $45.90 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline — $9 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020 when pump prices hit their peak at $2.46 per gallon, AAA reports.
Polk County's average price-per-gallon was $3.02 on Tuesday, according to AAA. That's lower than all of the surrounding counties except for Floyd, which was listed at $3.01.
A gallon of gas is slightly lower in Cobb, where it’s $3.04 and far lower than Fulton County, where the average price was $3.19 on Tuesday.
Some of the most expensive metro markets in Georgia can be found around Savannah ($3.20), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.16), and Brunswick ($3.11).
Among the least expensive metro areas in the Peach State are Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.98) and Dalton ($3).