Those looking for inspiration in remembering the reason for the season can check out the new exhibit at the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center.
Susan D. Waters’ O Holy Night exhibit will be on display in the center’s gallery at 316 N. Piedmont Ave., Building 300, through Dec. 23. Waters, a longtime Rockmart resident, made the life size Nativity figures over many years for the local Rockmart Christmas Parade from wire and paper mache.
The gallery hosted the exhibit in 2018 and has brought it back by popular demand. Entrance to the gallery is free to the public and is open Tuesday from 1-7 p.m., and Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
RCAC is holding two receptions and open houses for the exhibit, one on Nov. 30 and another on Dec. 4, both from 4-7pm. Artists and Instructors will be on hand during the open houses selling local handmade arts and crafts in the three story Arts Center. All are invited to attend and enjoy the refreshments, music, artwork, crafts and exhibit.
Waters was born in Bath, UK, and became a U.S. citizen in 2001. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Shorter College with a B.Sc. in Biology and Chemistry, but has no formal art training.
Her curiosity and appreciation of art initiates the use of a variety of media, including oils, watercolor and acrylics as well as clay, metal and paper mache. Her subject matter selections echo this diversity of vehicle. Her work includes portraiture, landscapes, still life and florals. She favors working from direct observation.
Many of Waters’ larger works have been produced for the Rockmart community.