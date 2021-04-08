Cedartown, GA (30125)

Today

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.