Georgia law on lead poisoning lags far behind CDC guidance, but a major update is expected when the General Assembly convenes next month.
State Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, has been chairing a special House Study Committee on Childhood Lead Exposure. The bipartisan committee unanimously approved on Dec. 14 a set of recommendations for action.
“I think we can make a big difference in helping Georgia be in compliance and also really focus on the challenges we can address that are impacted by lead,” Dempsey said.
There is no safe blood lead level in children, as even small amounts have been shown to affect IQ, attention span, and academic achievement, the resolution that created the committee notes.
Under current state law, lead poisoning is defined by a concentration of at least 20 micrograms of lead per deciliter of blood.
However, since 2012, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been recommending interventions when children’s blood levels reach 5 µg/dL. And in October — when the committee held its fourth meeting — the CDC updated the blood level limit to 3.5 µg/dL.
Testimony from a range of experts and advocates centered around the children exposed to lead who are being missed in blood testing, and ways to prevent it going forward.
Among the recommendations from the committee:
♦ Change the state definition of elevated blood lead level to 3.5 µg/dL and the level triggering a home investigation from 10 µg/dL to 5 µg/dL to align with the most current CDC recommendation.
♦ Include the exterior of a home in an investigation into lead sources.
♦ Include pregnant women along with children under 6 years old to the list of criteria for lead-based paint abatement. And bar landlords from resolving the issue by refusing to rent to them.
♦ Increase the length of time that a landlord must submit an abatement plan to mitigate hazards from 14 to 30 days.
♦ Require a post-abatement clearance inspection instead of a visual assessment.
♦ Allow tenants to void their lease if a landlord does not disclose that a home has the potential for lead hazards.
♦ Fund additional DPH lead inspectors.
♦ Use federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for lead abatement costs, lead safe housing programs, strengthened screening and reporting actions, and remediating missed screenings and follow-ups occurring during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Working toward more education on the effects of lead exposure and prevention as well as making it easier to be tested also are on the list.
Other members of the committee were Reps. Karla Drenner, D-Avondale Estates; Matthew Gambill, R-Cartersville; Mesha Mainor, D-Atlanta; and Mark Newton, R-Augusta. The Georgia Department of Public Health was represented by Deputy Commissioner Chris Rustin.
“I am just so happy to be a part of this study committee,” Mainor said at the final meeting. “This was my first study committee ... I’m happy with the final product.”
Dempsey said Mainor’s professional health sciences expertise played a role in the committee’s direction.
“Not only has your district has been impacted by this but certainly your background and knowledge has been vital to this conversation,” she said.
An analysis of state data by Georgia Health News and the AJC late last year determined which ZIP Codes have the highest percentages of young children testing high for lead levels over the past 10 years.
Just four ZIP Codes in Northwest Georgia are in the top 100 for risk — two in Floyd County, one in Chattooga County and another in Polk County.
The Lindale and Silver Creek area covered by the 30147 ZIP Code ranked highest, with 3.91% of children tested showing high levels of lead. The connecting 30161 area — running out to Coosa, through Rome and up to Shannon — had 3.51% in the trouble zone over the past 10 years.
Polk County’s 30125 ZIP Code around Cedartown had 2.97% and the 30753 area running north from Trion in Chattooga County had 2.66% of its kids affected.
The analysis was conducted using the state’s current standard for elevated levels.